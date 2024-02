Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 43.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 51.91% to Rs 214.48 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 43.92% to Rs 107.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 74.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 51.91% to Rs 214.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 141.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.214.48141.1960.8259.94151.89104.27145.0099.33107.4274.64