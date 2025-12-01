Monday, December 01, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centre collects 51.5% of its budgeted total receipts for 2025-26 by October, says finance ministry

Centre collects 51.5% of its budgeted total receipts for 2025-26 by October, says finance ministry

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Government of India has received ₹18,00,475 crore (51.5% of corresponding BE 2025-26 of Total Receipts) upto October, 2025 comprising ₹12,74,301 crore of Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹4,89,079 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹37,095 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry of Finance said that ₹8,34,957 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India during this period which is ₹1,11,981 crore higher than the previous year. The total expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹26,25,619 crore (51.8% of corresponding BE 2025-26), out of which ₹20,07,876 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹6,17,743 crore is on Capital Account, the ministry noted. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹6,73,715 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹2,46,575 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen climbs to two-week peak amid renewed intervention speculation

Yen climbs to two-week peak amid renewed intervention speculation

INR stays subdued amid tight moves; Rising oil prices weigh

INR stays subdued amid tight moves; Rising oil prices weigh

Glenmark Pharma's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Glenmark Pharma's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

V.S.T Tillers Tractors rises after recording over 2x YoY growth in November sales

V.S.T Tillers Tractors rises after recording over 2x YoY growth in November sales

Lenskart Solutions climbs on strong Q2 outcome

Lenskart Solutions climbs on strong Q2 outcome

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeGold-Silver Price TodaySennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon