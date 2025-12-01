Centre collects 51.5% of its budgeted total receipts for 2025-26 by October, says finance ministry

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The Government of India has received ₹18,00,475 crore (51.5% of corresponding BE 2025-26 of Total Receipts) upto October, 2025 comprising ₹12,74,301 crore of Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹4,89,079 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹37,095 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry of Finance said that ₹8,34,957 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India during this period which is ₹1,11,981 crore higher than the previous year. The total expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹26,25,619 crore (51.8% of corresponding BE 2025-26), out of which ₹20,07,876 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹6,17,743 crore is on Capital Account, the ministry noted. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹6,73,715 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹2,46,575 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.
