V.S.T Tillers Tractors rises after recording over 2x YoY growth in November sales

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
V.S.T Tillers Tractors rose 3.91% to ₹5,820 after the company reported total Power Tiller and Tractor sales of 5,166 units in November 2025, a sharp 129% YoY jump from the 2,251 units sold in November 2024.
While sales of Power Tillers aggregated to 4,676 units (up 146% YoY), Tractors sales amounted to 490 units (up 41% YoY) during the period under review.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has sold 37,235 units of combined Power Tillers and Tractors, reflecting 51% YoY growth. This includes 33,582 Power Tillers sold (up 60% YoY) and 3,653 Tractors, which were marginally higher by 1% YoY.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 44.24% to Rs 24.98 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 44.80 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 11.19% year-on-year to Rs 315.15 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content