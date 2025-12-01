Monday, December 01, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen climbs to two-week peak amid renewed intervention speculation

Yen climbs to two-week peak amid renewed intervention speculation

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

The Japanese yen strengthened past 155.5 per dollar, reaching a two-week high as markets revived expectations of intervention and adjusted to the Bank of Japans policy shift. The move echoed the BOJs notable 2022 intervention, keeping traders alert. A weakening US dollar, driven by rising odds of a 25bps Fed cut next week, added further support. Even with Japans manufacturing PMI slightly revised down to 48.7, the yens momentum stayed firm on policy signals and intervention speculation.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

