Cartrade Tech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SpiceJet Ltd, Le Travenues Technology Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd and Affle 3i Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2026.

Cartrade Tech Ltd crashed 10.03% to Rs 1800 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32887 shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd lost 8.64% to Rs 14.48. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 221.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 120.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd tumbled 8.38% to Rs 164.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd shed 8.22% to Rs 3155.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11675 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12715 shares in the past one month.

Affle 3i Ltd pared 7.16% to Rs 1401. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34500 shares in the past one month.

