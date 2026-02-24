Centum Electronics secures order for AESA Radar System for Utility Helicopter - Maritime

From Hindustan Aeronautics

Centum Electronics has received an order from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for the design and development of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar System for the Utility Helicopter Maritime (UH-M) programme.

The AESA Radar System being developed for the UH-M is intended to detect, classify, and track multiple maritime targets, thereby enhancing the operational and surveillance capabilities of the helicopter in maritime environments. The current Order pertains to Phase-1, covering the design and development of AESA radar systems to be delivered over the next two financial years.

Upon successful execution of the Phase-1 order, the programme is expected to progress to Phase-2, which envisages the serial production and supply of AESA radar systems over a period of five years, subject to contractual terms and programme requirements.

Order Value

Phase-1:

Purchase Order value of Rs 66 crore

Gross value of Rs 78 crore, inclusive of GST

Phase-2 (Indicative):

Estimated value of Rs 500 crore

Gross value of approximately Rs 590 crore, inclusive of GST

