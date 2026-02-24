Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centum Electronics secures order for AESA Radar System for Utility Helicopter - Maritime

Centum Electronics secures order for AESA Radar System for Utility Helicopter - Maritime

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

From Hindustan Aeronautics

Centum Electronics has received an order from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for the design and development of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar System for the Utility Helicopter Maritime (UH-M) programme.

The AESA Radar System being developed for the UH-M is intended to detect, classify, and track multiple maritime targets, thereby enhancing the operational and surveillance capabilities of the helicopter in maritime environments. The current Order pertains to Phase-1, covering the design and development of AESA radar systems to be delivered over the next two financial years.

Upon successful execution of the Phase-1 order, the programme is expected to progress to Phase-2, which envisages the serial production and supply of AESA radar systems over a period of five years, subject to contractual terms and programme requirements.

 

Order Value
Phase-1:
Purchase Order value of Rs 66 crore
Gross value of Rs 78 crore, inclusive of GST

Phase-2 (Indicative):
Estimated value of Rs 500 crore
Gross value of approximately Rs 590 crore, inclusive of GST

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Soma Papers & Industries arm secures order of Rs 33.80 cr

Soma Papers & Industries arm secures order of Rs 33.80 cr

Larsen & Toubro wins order from Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India

Larsen & Toubro wins order from Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India

Shree Ram Twistex IPO subscribed 75%

Shree Ram Twistex IPO subscribed 75%

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery subscribed 59%

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery subscribed 59%

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions subscribed 45%

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions subscribed 45%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBS Manthan TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance