Soma Papers & Industries arm secures order of Rs 33.80 cr
Soma Papers & Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, KS Smart Solutions, has been awarded a project valued at appx. Rs 33.80 crore by Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation, a State Government undertaking.
The said assignment pertains to the deployment of 29,236 smartphones embedded with Poshan Tracking Software under the World Bank aided ICDS Project-III of the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 3:04 PM IST