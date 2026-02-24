Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro wins order from Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India

Larsen & Toubro wins order from Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

For establishing LIGO India Observatory

Two business verticals of Larsen & Toubro - the Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) and Heavy Engineering (HE) - have jointly won a significant order from the Department of Atomic Energy of Government of India, for establishing the LIGO India Observatory. The Observatory will come up at Aundha in Maharashtra's Hingoli district. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory) is used for detection of gravitational waves caused by cataclysmic cosmic events through multikilometer-scale wave detectors using laser interferometry.

 

The initiative will be one of India's flagship 'Mega Science' projects, developed through a collaboration between premier Indian research institutions including RRCAT and IPR and the LIGO Laboratory of the United States, with support from Caltech and MIT.

L&T's project scope encompasses comprehensive engineering, procurement and construction of vibration sensitive specialised high-precision civil infrastructure, along with the manufacture and installation of ultra-high vacuum compatible 8 KM beam tube and critical equipment for vacuum infrastructure.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty quoted with notable losses in Tuesday's trade amid weakness in IT shares.

Market LIVE: Sensex down 850 pts; India may see aqua-culture boom, says Nilesh Shah at BS Manthan

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

Govt unveils first ever national counter-terrorism policy 'Prahaar'

jharkhand, air crash, air ambulance, air ambulance crash

All 7 on board Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance killed in crash in Jharkhand

IDFC FIRST Bank

Chandigarh branch fraud: IDFC First Bank to pay Haryana govt ₹590 cr soonpremium

Indigo

IndiGo issues travel advisory as adverse weather impacts flight operations

Integration of mechanical, electrical, HVAC, fire protection, vacuum control, monitoring system and all support utilities are also in L&T's scope. The project completion deadline is 48 months.

This prestigious order reinforces L&T's strong track record and proven expertise in delivering complex projects in the field of science and technology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brahmaputra Infrastructure JV bags national highway project of Rs 397 cr

Brahmaputra Infrastructure JV bags national highway project of Rs 397 cr

India remains among the fastest -growing major economies, says SEBI Chair

India remains among the fastest -growing major economies, says SEBI Chair

Sigma Advanced Systems hits the roof on bagging Rs 100-cr order from Ministry of Defence

Sigma Advanced Systems hits the roof on bagging Rs 100-cr order from Ministry of Defence

Samvardhana Motherson establishes automotive lighting facility in Gujarat

Samvardhana Motherson establishes automotive lighting facility in Gujarat

Barometers drops in early trade; breadth weak

Barometers drops in early trade; breadth weak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBS Manthan TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodayDrug Lord El Mencho KillediQOO 15R SpecsPersonal Finance