Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.74% to Rs 1183.62 croreNet profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 58.74% to Rs 39.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.74% to Rs 1183.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 996.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1183.62996.84 19 OPM %9.4014.47 -PBDT91.63152.73 -40 PBT58.04129.36 -55 NP39.9696.86 -59
