Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 93.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 1174.33 croreNet profit of Patel Engineering rose 93.95% to Rs 73.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 1174.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1021.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1174.331021.31 15 OPM %13.8113.71 -PBDT139.5573.18 91 PBT115.8349.74 133 NP73.0437.66 94
