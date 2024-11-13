Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Plyboards slide as PAT slumps 59% YoY in Q2 FY25

Century Plyboards slide as PAT slumps 59% YoY in Q2 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Century Plyboards (India) dropped 6.12% to Rs 750.45 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 58.74% to Rs 39.96 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 96.86 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations grew 18.73% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,183.62 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 58.04 crore in September 2024 quarter, down 55.13% from Rs 129.36 crore posted in same quarter last year.

On segmental front, revenue from plywood and allied products stood at Rs 665.15 crore (up 20.85% YoY), medium density fibre board was Rs 268.38 (up 36.35% YoY), laminate and allied products was at Rs 161.55 crore (down 5.92% YoY), particle board stood at Rs 40.05 crore (up 4.43% YoY) and container freight station services was at Rs 34.37 crore (up 29.99% YoY) during the period under review.

 

During the quarter, total expenses increased 27.32% YoY to Rs 1,123.12 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 624.42crore (up 44.73% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 173.32 crore (up 29.02% YoY) while finance costs stood at Rs 17.22 crore (up 179.99% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit dropped 59.52% to Rs 74.39 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 183.79 crore recorded in H1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 15.95% YoY to Rs 2,189 crore in H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the company's board has considered a proposal for setting up a new unit in Punjab for the manufacturing of Resin and Formaldehyde. The estimated investment for this project is approximately Rs 42 crore, with a tentative completion date of September 2026. The planned production capacity will be 200 MTPD (Metric Tons per Day) of Formaldehyde and 250 MTPD of Resin.

Century Plyboards (India) is a manufacturer and distributor of building products. Its portfolio of products comprises plywood, block-board, decorative veneer and timber, particle boards, flush doors, medium density fiberboards (MDF), decorative laminates, pre-laminated boards, and fiber cement boards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

What if Nifty 50 fails to hold the 200-DMA at 23,530? Key levels here

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, metals drag Sensex 850pts lower; Nifty below 23,600, tests 200-DMA

Joint military exercise KAZIND-21, Indian army, Kazakhstan

Fifth edition of Indo-Vietnam VINBAX-24 exercise underway at Ambala

ICAI CA 2025: Mock test papers timetable for Jan out at official website

ICAI CA 2025: Mock test papers timetable for Jan out at official website

air pollution, AQI

Delhi air pollution: BJP demands closure of schools up to Class 5

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon