Business Standard
Home / Politics / Delhi air pollution: BJP demands closure of schools up to Class 5

Delhi air pollution: BJP demands closure of schools up to Class 5

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP government in Delhi should shut down all private and government schools up to Class 5th

air pollution, AQI

Delhi has become a gas chamber where everyone is coughing and complaining of trouble in breathing, say BJP leaders. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Wednesday demanded the Delhi government order the closure of all schools up to Class five in view of the worsening air pollution situation as it hit out at the AAP over the issue, claiming the city has become a gas chamber.

The national capital experienced the season's first dense fog on Wednesday, with "very poor" air quality. The air quality index (AQI) was 366 according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) real-time data at 9 am.

Interacting with reporters, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP government in Delhi should shut down all private and government schools up to class five to protect the children from the hazardous air quality.

 

The Delhi government has "completely failed" to control pollution, Sachdeva said and claimed the PM 2.5 levels have crossed 400, and PM 10 levels have crossed 1,000.

"Delhi has become a gas chamber where everyone is coughing and complaining of trouble in breathing," he said.

Children and the elderly are the biggest victims of air pollution, the Delhi BJP president said and alleged that there are no government clinics offering medication to counter the harmful effects of pollution.

Immediate arrangements must be made to distribute medicines to protect people against pollution, Sachdeva demanded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Air pollution in Gurugram

Gurugram uses 'Artificial Rain' against air pollution; did it really help?

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Delhi, Gurugram air quality remains 'very poor'; Noida marginally better

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Bengaluru struggles with 'moderate' AQI, other Southern cities breathe easy

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Vehicular emissions major cause of Delhi's winter pollution, says CSE

US air pollution

Record-high pollution sickens thousands in Pak's cultural capital of Lahore

Topics : Air pollution study Delhi Pollution AAP Central Pollution Control Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon