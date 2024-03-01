Sensex (    %)
                        
CG Power &amp; Industrial Solutions Ltd Spurts 7.62%, S&amp;P BSE Power index Rises 1.39%

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has added 1.88% over last one month compared to 5.76% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 1.61% rise in the SENSEX
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd rose 7.62% today to trade at Rs 477.65. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.39% to quote at 6681.24. The index is up 5.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 2.7% and NHPC Ltd added 2.29% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 100.25 % over last one year compared to the 23.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has added 1.88% over last one month compared to 5.76% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 1.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 501.75 on 23 Nov 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 276.9 on 20 Mar 2023.
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

