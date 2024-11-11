Chandni Machines standalone net profit declines 49.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.23% to Rs 38.59 croreNet profit of Chandni Machines declined 49.02% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.23% to Rs 38.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales38.5952.31 -26 OPM %-1.171.09 -PBDT0.480.78 -38 PBT0.420.68 -38 NP0.260.51 -49
