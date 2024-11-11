JITF Infra Logistics standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.87% to Rs 1.13 croreNet profit of JITF Infra Logistics rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.87% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.130.78 45 OPM %17.7011.54 -PBDT0.170.06 183 PBT0.170.05 240 NP0.130.04 225
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content