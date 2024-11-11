Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 7.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 102.62 croreNet profit of Talbros Engineering rose 7.88% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 102.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales102.62102.33 0 OPM %11.9110.09 -PBDT9.348.28 13 PBT6.445.95 8 NP4.794.44 8
