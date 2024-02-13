Info Edge (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 151.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 627.12 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) reported to Rs 151.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 116.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 627.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 589.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.627.12589.5229.1826.27210.95531.49185.14511.23151.09-116.53