Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 56.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 64.53% to Rs 732.48 crore
Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 56.06% to Rs 36.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 23.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 64.53% to Rs 732.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 445.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales732.48445.20 65 OPM %14.4610.62 -PBDT98.3050.80 94 PBT68.4838.70 77 NP36.4423.35 56
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

