Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 56.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 64.53% to Rs 732.48 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 56.06% to Rs 36.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 23.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 64.53% to Rs 732.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 445.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.732.48445.2014.4610.6298.3050.8068.4838.7036.4423.35