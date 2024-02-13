Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 56.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 64.53% to Rs 732.48 croreNet profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 56.06% to Rs 36.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 23.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 64.53% to Rs 732.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 445.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales732.48445.20 65 OPM %14.4610.62 -PBDT98.3050.80 94 PBT68.4838.70 77 NP36.4423.35 56
