Cheviot Company standalone net profit rises 8.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.39% to Rs 119.72 croreNet profit of Cheviot Company rose 8.26% to Rs 28.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.39% to Rs 119.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales119.7294.72 26 OPM %16.608.82 -PBDT37.8032.75 15 PBT35.9831.11 16 NP28.7126.52 8
