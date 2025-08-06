Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 23.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 23.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Sales rise 15.33% to Rs 28436.25 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 23.87% to Rs 6866.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5543.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.33% to Rs 28436.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24656.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28436.2524656.35 15 OPM %99.6298.99 -PBDT11213.248905.98 26 PBT11198.998893.67 26 NP6866.265543.14 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

