Bloom Industries standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.59% to Rs 5.55 croreNet profit of Bloom Industries declined 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.59% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.557.56 -27 OPM %5.596.35 -PBDT0.180.24 -25 PBT0.170.24 -29 NP0.130.18 -28
