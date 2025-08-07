Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China benchmark rise 0.16%

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs take effect against dozens of countries.

Underlying sentiment was underpinned by Fed rate cut bets, hopes for Sino-U.S. trade deal and better-than-expected China's July exports data.

The dollar index slipped under 98 mark as recent weak NFP data revived September rate cut speculation.

Gold rose more than half a percent to hover around $3,390 per ounce levels while oil prices rose about 1 percent after the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) latest report revealed an unexpected drop in crude oil inventories.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.16 percent to 3,639.67 as data showed exports climbed 7.2 percent in July in U.S. dollar terms from a year earlier, exceeding expectations ahead of the U.S. tariff truce deadline. Imports grew 4.1 percent, while economists had predicted a 1.0 percent fall.

 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

