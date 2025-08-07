Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carborundum Universal drops after Q1 PAT slides 45% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Carborundum Universal drops after Q1 PAT slides 45% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Carborundum Universal fell 2.52% to Rs 863.45 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 45.21% to Rs 61.89 crore despite 1.9% increase in income from operations to Rs 1206.65 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 45.58% YoY to Rs 85.83 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses jumped 9.58% to Rs 1,160.15 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 1,058.69 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 461.60 crore (up 22.81% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 237.98 crore (up 15.76% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 3.49 crore (up 5.44% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Consolidated sales for the ceramics business rose 11.1% YoY to Rs 300 crore in Q1 FY26. Electro Minerals recorded consolidated sales of Rs 405 crore, reflecting a 6.3% year-on-year increase. In contrast, the abrasives segment saw an 8% decline in consolidated sales, totaling Rs 508 crore.

Carborundum Universal develops high-quality material solutions and world-class services in abrasives, electrominerals, ceramics, refractories and energy storage materials. It serves a wide range of industries, including engineering, fabrication, auto and auto components, infrastructure, steel, glass, power generation and distribution, mining and aerospace

