Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Morepen Laboratories Ltd and Electrosteel Castings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2025.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd lost 8.36% to Rs 9951.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27772 shares in the past one month.

 

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd crashed 7.72% to Rs 503. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21696 shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 7.45% to Rs 87. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1770 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd dropped 7.29% to Rs 49.37. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd corrected 6.25% to Rs 101.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

