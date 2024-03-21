Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China Market ends edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Mainland China share market finished session marginally lower after fluctuating between gains and losses on Thursday, 21 March 2024, as risk sentiments turned bearish sluggish amid concerns over sluggish growth and persistent weakness in the property market.
Market snapped two days winning streak as the real estate crisis still lingered, coupled with concerns that the government still has yet to announce strong stimulus to bolster the economy.
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged down 0.08%, or 2.57 points, to 3,077.11. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.13%, or 2.30 points, to 1,804.31. The blue-chip CSI300 index sank 0.12%, or 4.29 points, to 3,581.09.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was tad lower against the dollar on Thursday, despite firmer mid-point fixing, as broad dollar strength following confirmation from the US Federal Reserve that it was likely to cut interest rates three times this year. Fed's statement was viewed as slightly dovish as markets had braced for the possibility that policymakers could trim the number of projected rate cuts this year.
Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.0942 per U.S. dollar, 26 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.0968. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS yuan was changing hands at 7.1979 at midday, 12 pips weaker than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

China Market ends 0.6% lower

Singapore Market ends 1.43% lower

Australia Market ends lower

Singapore Market ends marginally lower

Hong Kong Market ends tad lower

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services receives ratings action from India Ratings &amp; Research

UK Pound Eases Below $1.28; BoE Rate Decision In Focus

Shyam Metalics forays into aluminium flat-rolled products

DCB Bank rises on appointing Praveen Kutty as MD &amp; CEO

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon