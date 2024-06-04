Business Standard
China Market ends higher on stimulus hope

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Mainland China share market finished modestly higher on Tuesday, 04 June 2024, as investors hopes of further supportive policies from an upcoming high-profile Shanghai forum.
Market participants expect the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will unveil capital market-related policy measures at the Lujiazui Forum this Saturday.
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.41%, or 12.71 points, to 3,091.20. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was up 0.45%, or 7.81 points, to 1,726.92. The blue-chip CSI300 index increased by 0.75%, or 26.92 points, to 3,615.67.
CURRENCY NEWS: Chinas yuan eased against the dollar on Tuesday despite the country's central bank set slight firmer official guidance rate, due to overseas-listed Chinese companies' seasonal demand for foreign exchange to fulfil dividend payouts, which requires selling yuan. Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1083 per U.S. dollar. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS yuan opened at 7.2400 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2456 at midday, 43 pips or 0.06% weaker than the previous late session close.
First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

