Supreme Industries reports fire accident at its Sriperumbudur plant

The fire has been controlled, but production/ operations at the said plant is temporarily disrupted. All efforts are being made to resume supplies to the customers and not affect their production line/schedule. There are no human injuries / casualties. The Company is in the process of ascertaining the cause Of the fire and the actual loss caused by it. The impact of the incident on operation of the plant/ company is insignificant.

Supreme Industries announced that on 04 June 2024 at around 7.10 a.in. IST, a fire occurred at Assembly Shop of the Moulding plant of the Company situated at Plot G-14 & 15 SIPCOT Industrial Park, Sriperumbudur, Dist. Kancheepuram, Chennai-602105, India.