China's benchmark ends marginally lower after fluctuations

China's benchmark ends marginally lower after fluctuations

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks ended on a muted note Tuesday as the Israel-Iran war continued to dominate risk markets.

A cautious undertone prevailed after U.S. President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada a day early amid escalating war in the Middle East.

As Israel and Iran attacked each for a fifth straight day, Trump urged residents of Iran's capital, Tehran, to evacuate in a social media post, warning once again that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

The Japanese yen recovered some ground after the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged and announced that it would decelerate the reduction of its government bond purchases beginning in April 2026.

 

Gold held steady while oil prices rose about 1 percent on fears that further escalation in Middle East tensions could trigger a broader regional conflict.

China's Shanghai Composite index fluctuated before finishing marginally lower at 3,387.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.34 percent to 23,980.30, dragged down by tech and EV stocks.

EUR/INR futures hover around 99.80 mark amid tight moves

Indian rupee projected to maintain its current level of around 85 against the USD in near term, OPEC notes in monthly report

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; pharma shares tumble

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots Equity shares

ASSOCHAM Indian Economic Confidence Survey 2025 presents cautiously optimistic outlook

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

