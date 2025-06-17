China's benchmark ends marginally lower after fluctuations

A cautious undertone prevailed after U.S. President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada a day early amid escalating war in the Middle East.
As Israel and Iran attacked each for a fifth straight day, Trump urged residents of Iran's capital, Tehran, to evacuate in a social media post, warning once again that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.
The Japanese yen recovered some ground after the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged and announced that it would decelerate the reduction of its government bond purchases beginning in April 2026.
Gold held steady while oil prices rose about 1 percent on fears that further escalation in Middle East tensions could trigger a broader regional conflict.
China's Shanghai Composite index fluctuated before finishing marginally lower at 3,387.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.34 percent to 23,980.30, dragged down by tech and EV stocks.
