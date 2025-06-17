Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/INR futures hover around 99.80 mark amid tight moves

EUR/INR futures hover around 99.80 mark amid tight moves

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Euro is witnessing tight moves against the US dollar today though supportive economic cues are keeping overall movement supported. EUR/USD holds ground above 1.1600 mark, lingering just under four-year highs. In a key update, the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment in Germany continued to improve in June 2025. At plus 47.5 points, the indicator is 22.3 points above the previous months reading. EUR/INR futures on NSE are currently quoting at 99.78, almost unchanged on the day amid a very thing price action overall.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

