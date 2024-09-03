Business Standard
China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.29%

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Asian stocks ended on a subdued note Tuesday as investors awaited more U.S. economic data, including Friday's non-farm payrolls report for August to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's rate cut later this month.
Signs of sluggish demand in China and heightened tensions in the Middle East also weighed on regional markets.
Oil and gold prices dipped in Asian trading as the dollar extended its rebound ahead of the release of manufacturing and service PMI readings.
China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.29 percent to 2,802.98, dragged down by banks and energy stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 0.23 percent to 17,651.49.
First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

