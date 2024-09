Record date is 13 September 2024

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has fixed 13 September 2024 as record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders of the Company for sub-division/ split of 1 equity share having a face value of Rs.10 each, fully paid-up, be sub-divided into 5 equity shares having a face value of Rs.2 each, fully paid-up.