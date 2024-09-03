Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX fell 0.96% to 13.93.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 1.15 points or 0.00% to 25,279.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.96% to 13.93.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,344.85, a premium of 65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,279.85 in the cash market.