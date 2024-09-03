Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX fell 0.96% to 13.93.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,344.85, a premium of 65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,279.85 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 1.15 points or 0.00% to 25,279.85.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.96% to 13.93.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery

BPCL and ONGC to jointly explore setting up a new refinery: Report

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi arrives in Brunei on first leg of his two-nation visit

Bison Horn Maria Tribal Dance Bastar

Influencers to help Bastar turn from terror turf to tourist destination

share market stock market trading

Premier Energies gains 86% on trading debut; Nifty gains for a 14th day

AP Dhillon

Shots fired outside AP Dhillon's Canada home; singer assures fans of safety

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon