Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX fell 0.96% to 13.93.The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,344.85, a premium of 65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,279.85 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 1.15 points or 0.00% to 25,279.85.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.96% to 13.93.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
