Jubilant Ingrevia receives credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

Proposed commercial paper (Rs 400 crore) - IND A1+ (assigned)

Term loan (Rs 300 crore) - IND AA+/ Stable (affirmed)

Term loan (Rs 120 crore) - IND AA+/ Stable (assigned)

Fund based limit (Rs 700 crore) - IND AA+/Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)

Non fund based limit (Rs 1,300 crore) - IND A1+ (affirmed)

Jubilant Ingrevia has received credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under: