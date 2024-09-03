Business Standard
Jubilant Ingrevia receives credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Jubilant Ingrevia has received credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:
Proposed commercial paper (Rs 400 crore) - IND A1+ (assigned)
Term loan (Rs 300 crore) - IND AA+/ Stable (affirmed)
Term loan (Rs 120 crore) - IND AA+/ Stable (assigned)
Fund based limit (Rs 700 crore) - IND AA+/Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)
Non fund based limit (Rs 1,300 crore) - IND A1+ (affirmed)
First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

