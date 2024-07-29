China Shanghai Composite Index Advances Marginally

Investors also looked ahead to the release of mega-cap U.S. tech earnings and central bank policy meetings in the United States, Japan and U.K. for directional cues.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended marginally higher at 2,891.85 ahead of July PMI data due this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.28 percent to 17,238.24 after data showed China's industrial profits experienced accelerated growth in June.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Asian stocks advanced on Monday, tracking a broad rally on Wall Street Friday as soft inflation data bolstered hopes of more interest rate cuts his year.