Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China Shanghai Composite Index Advances Marginally

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Monday, tracking a broad rally on Wall Street Friday as soft inflation data bolstered hopes of more interest rate cuts his year.
Investors also looked ahead to the release of mega-cap U.S. tech earnings and central bank policy meetings in the United States, Japan and U.K. for directional cues.
China's Shanghai Composite index ended marginally higher at 2,891.85 ahead of July PMI data due this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.28 percent to 17,238.24 after data showed China's industrial profits experienced accelerated growth in June.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Why did IndiGo share price fall 5% post Q1 2024-25 results? Read here

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear Sisodia's bail pleas on August 5

AI detects breast cancer 5 years in advance, Anand Mahindra reacts

Rahul Gandhi misleading nation on Agnipath, security: Rajnath Singh

LIVE news: Delhi HC reserves order on CM Kejriwal's regular bail plea in CBI case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon