Board of Restaurant Brands Asia appoints directors

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 29 July 2024
The Board of Restaurant Brands Asia at its meeting held on 29 July 2024 has approved the following:
(a) the appointment of Andrew Day (DIN:10712889) as an Additional Director (NonExecutive & Independent) on the Board of the Company with effect from 29 July 2024;
(b) the appointment of Tara Subramaniam (DIN: 07654007) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 14 October 2024; and
(c) the appointment of Sandeep Chaudhary (DIN: 06968827) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 14 October 2024.
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

