Punjab & Sind Bank rallied 3.52% to Rs 70.87 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 18.88% to Rs 181.50 crore on 14.09% increase in total income to Rs 2,846.02 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 213.22 crore in Q1 FY25, registering de-growth of 8.97% YoY. Net interest income (NII) grew 14.51% to Rs 2,652 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,316 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the quarter banks total business grew by 7.10% YoY to Rs 2,08,331 crore, wherein total advances up by 9.24% YoY to Rs 87,738 crore.

Total deposits rose 5.59% to Rs 1,20,593 crore as against from Rs 1,14,211 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

CASA deposit stood at Rs 38,134 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 36,194 crore posted in Q1 FY24, registering the growth of 5.36%. CASA ratio was 31.62% as on 30 June 2024 as against 31.69 as on 30 June 2023.

Gross non performing assets (GNPA) fell 24.14% to Rs 4,144.93 crore as on 30 June 2024 as against 5,464.16 crore as on 30 June 2023.

On asset quality front, Gross NPA ratio reduced to 4.72% in Q1 FY25 as against 6.80% recorded in Q1 FY24. Net NPA ratio reduced to 1.59% in Q1 FY25 as against 1.95% in Q1 FY24.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) improved by 11bps to 17.30% and Tier I (Including CCB) capital ratio improved to 14.80% in Q1 FY25 as against 14.46% registered in Q1 FY24.

The banks CD ratio improved by 244 bps to 72.76% in Q1 FY25 as against 70.32% in Q1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved to raise funds of Rs 3,000 crore by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier I Bonds / Tier II Bonds or any combination thereof and raise funds of Rs 5,000 crore by way of issue of Long Term Infrastructure Bonds.

Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments. Bank has total 1,569 branches and 1,053 ATMs.

