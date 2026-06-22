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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks rally as optimism grows despite rate pause

China stocks rally as optimism grows despite rate pause

Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
Chinese stocks moved higher on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 1.78% to a one-month high of 4,163 and the Shenzhen Component gaining 2.13% to 16,372, its strongest level in more than 11 years. Investors returned from the holiday break and assessed the People's Bank of China's decision to keep its key lending rates unchanged, with the one-year and five-year loan prime rates remaining at record-low levels.

Market sentiment remained positive as investors focused on signs of improving corporate earnings, expectations of further policy support, efforts to reduce excessive competition across industries, and growing overseas revenue contributions from Chinese companies. Despite concerns over Middle East tensions and mixed domestic economic data, buying interest strengthened across major sectors. Among the top performers were Bank of China, Kweichow Moutai, CATL, and NAURA Technology.

 

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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