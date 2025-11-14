Chinese benchmark end lower after economic data

Friday, November 14, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday as investors fretted about lofty tech valuations and the U.S. economic outlook.

A mixed set of economic indicators from China and cautious comments from Federal Reserve officials on the rate trajectory also dented sentiment.

The dollar held losses while gold edged up toward $4,200 an ounce ahead of the release of reports on U.S. producer prices and retail sales along with speeches from several Federal Reserve officials later in the day.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.97 percent to 3,990.49 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.85 percent to 26,572.46 as a slew of Chinese data signaled a further loss of momentum in October.

 

Data showed industrial production rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in the month, falling shy of expectations for an increase of 5.5 percent and down from 6.5 percent in September.

Retail sales were up 2.9 percent - exceeding expectations for 2.7 percent after rising 3.0 percent in the previous month. Fixed asset investment fell 1.7 percent from last year, missing forecasts for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 0.5 percent drop a month earlier.

The jobless rate came in at 5.1 percent versus expectations for 5.2 percent. House prices fell 2.2 percent year-on-year, matching September's decline.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

