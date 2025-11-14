Friday, November 14, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IIFL Finance and its subsidiaries receives ratings action from India Ratings & Research

IIFL Finance and its subsidiaries receives ratings action from India Ratings & Research

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
IIFL Finance announced that India Ratings and Research has affirmed it's rating as IND AA/Stable for Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and IND AA-/Stable for Perpetual Debt (Tier I) Instrument (PDI) and has assigned rating as IND AA/Stable to NCDs amounting to Rs. 2000 crore and Bank Loan facilities amounting to Rs. 3000 crore of the Company.

Further, India Ratings and Research has affirmed it's rating as IND AA/Stable for NCDs and has assigned rating as IND AA/Stable for NCDs amounting to Rs. 1000 crore of IIFL Samasta Finance (Samasta), a material subsidiary of the Company.

Furthermore, India Ratings and Research has affirmed it's rating as IND AA/Stable for NCDs amounting to Rs. 3000 crore of IIFL Home Finance (HFC), a material subsidiary of the Company.

 

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

