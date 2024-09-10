Chinese market end higher after trade balance data

Investors digested Chinese trade data and looked ahead to the release of key U.S. consumer and producer inflation readings this week for additional clues on the size of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve at its meeting next week.

Investor attention was also focused on the first U.S. Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania later today.

The dollar hovered near a one-week high in Asian trading, weighing on gold prices. Oil dipped as worries about Chinese demand offset supply disruptions from Tropical Storm Francine.

Asian stocks ended Tuesday's session on a mixed note after the U.S. government proposed new sanctions on Chinese biotech firms.