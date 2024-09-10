ITI wins order of Rs 300 cr for solar street lights in Bihar

The above-mentioned systems are to be installed under supervision of Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority (BREDA) and the major Components of the Solar Streetlight Systems are Solar PV Module, Solar Batteries, LED Luminaries, Mounting Structures, and Balance of System (BOS).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

ITI has received an order worth around Rs. 300 crore from Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority (BREDA) for supply and installation of 1,00,000 numbers of Solar Street Light Systems to Bihar State Government. This is in addition to 80,000 solar street light systems the Company is currently executing in Bihar for BREDA.