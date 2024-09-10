Business Standard
ITI wins order of Rs 300 cr for solar street lights in Bihar

ITI wins order of Rs 300 cr for solar street lights in Bihar

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
ITI has received an order worth around Rs. 300 crore from Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority (BREDA) for supply and installation of 1,00,000 numbers of Solar Street Light Systems to Bihar State Government. This is in addition to 80,000 solar street light systems the Company is currently executing in Bihar for BREDA.
The above-mentioned systems are to be installed under supervision of Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority (BREDA) and the major Components of the Solar Streetlight Systems are Solar PV Module, Solar Batteries, LED Luminaries, Mounting Structures, and Balance of System (BOS).
First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

