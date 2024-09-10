Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX dropped 6.16% to 13.36.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,097, a premium of 55.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,041.10 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 104.70 points or 0.42% to 25,041.10.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.16% to 13.36.
Tata Power Company, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sandip Ghosh

LIVE: RG Kar Medical College's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to judicial custody till Sept 23

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Govt aims to extend additional Rs 5 trn via credit guarantees in 2 years

Rafah, Israel-Gaza, Gaza, damage

Not 40, but 19 killed in Israeli strike on tent camp: Gaza health ministry

voting polls evm machine

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE updates: Cong releases third list of candidates for J-K polls

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Haryana Assembly elections: BJP releases second list of 21 candidates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon