Nifty September futures trade at premium

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 104.70 points or 0.42% to 25,041.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.16% to 13.36.

Tata Power Company, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,097, a premium of 55.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,041.10 in the cash market.