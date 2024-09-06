Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 6.49% to 15.13.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 292.95 points or 1.17% to 24,852.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 6.49% to 15.13.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and were HDFC Bank the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 24,909.40, a premium of 57.52 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,852.15 in the cash market.