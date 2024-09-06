Business Standard
Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
NSE India VIX rallied 6.49% to 15.13.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 24,909.40, a premium of 57.52 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,852.15 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 292.95 points or 1.17% to 24,852.15.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 6.49% to 15.13.
State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and were HDFC Bank the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
 
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

