Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets end marginally lower amid middle east tensions

Chinese markets end marginally lower amid middle east tensions

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as Middle East tensions escalated, and investors awaited the Federal Reserve's projections for economic growth and inflation against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive stance on tariffs.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed over 400, reigniting a conflict that has claimed 48500 Palestinian lives.

Adding to the unease, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected an immediate and full ceasefire in Ukraine, agreeing only to halt attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days.

The dollar index was firm as tensions flared over Gaza and Trump's tariffs. Gold held near record highs while oil extended losses after the American Petroleum Institute reported a build in U.S. crude stockpiles.

 

The euro held close to a five-month high reached in the previous session after Germany's parliament approved plans for a significant increase in defense and infrastructure spending.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,426.43 amid reports that banks are slashing rates on consumer loans to record rates, following efforts by policymakers to stabilize growth and counter U.S. tariffs.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.12 percent at 24,771.14 after a volatile session. Xpeng shares slumped 5.8 percent after the electric vehicle maker's fourth-quarter results fell short of what analysts had expected. Tech firm Xiaomi rose 1 percent after raising its EV sales target.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty ends above 22,900; Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

Nifty ends above 22,900; Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

Steel Exchange India jumps after increasing production capacity at Andhra Pradesh plant

Steel Exchange India jumps after increasing production capacity at Andhra Pradesh plant

SpiceJet allots 13.14 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

SpiceJet allots 13.14 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Ixigo rises on collaborating with Amadeus to enhance airline content

Ixigo rises on collaborating with Amadeus to enhance airline content

Ideaforge Technology allots 3,041 equity shares under ESOS

Ideaforge Technology allots 3,041 equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon