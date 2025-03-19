Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet allots 13.14 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

SpiceJet allots 13.14 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
SpiceJet has allotted 13,14,08,514 equity shares to Spice Healthcare, a Promoter Group Company pursuant to exercise of option of converting 13,14,08,514 Warrants into an equivalent number of equity shares of the Company of the face value of Rs.10 each.

After completion of aforesaid transactions, the consolidated shareholding of the Promoters Group in the Company has increased from 29.33% to 33.47%.

Pursuant to aforesaid conversion, the Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 14,13,39,71,670 consisting of 1,41,33,97,167 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10 each. The new equity shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty ends above 22,900; Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

Nifty ends above 22,900; Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

Ixigo rises on collaborating with Amadeus to enhance airline content

Ixigo rises on collaborating with Amadeus to enhance airline content

Ideaforge Technology allots 3,041 equity shares under ESOS

Ideaforge Technology allots 3,041 equity shares under ESOS

Apitoria Pharma's Unit-V completes USFDA inspection

Apitoria Pharma's Unit-V completes USFDA inspection

Juniper Hotels gains after inking pact with Jenipro Hotels to develop hotel/resort in Assam

Juniper Hotels gains after inking pact with Jenipro Hotels to develop hotel/resort in Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon