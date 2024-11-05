Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets rally on optimism from the government

Chinese markets rally on optimism from the government

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday after Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed confidence that his government can pull off an economic recovery.

Additionally, a private survey showed China's services activity expanded at the fastest pace in three months in October.

The dollar was on the defensive and gold was little changed as the U.S. presidential election got underway, with polls predicting a tight race.

Oil prices were subdued in Asian trade after rallying almost 3 percent on Monday following OPEC+'s decision to delay restoring barrels to the market.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.32 percent to 3,386.99 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 2.14 percent to close at 21,006.97 after Chinese Premier Li Qiang said he is confident of meeting this year's growth target and that there was room for more stimulus.

 

There was also some cheer on the data front. China's service activity expanded at the fastest pace since July, a private survey showed today in a sign that consumer demand may be on the mend.

The services sector in China continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Tuesday with a PMI score of 52.0.

More From This Section

Dollar index mildly lower after recovering from two week low

Dollar index mildly lower after recovering from two week low

Nifty settles above 24,200; Sensex gains 694 pts; VIX drops 4.08%

Nifty settles above 24,200; Sensex gains 694 pts; VIX drops 4.08%

JSW Steel's crude steel production at 22.81 lakh tonnes in Oct'24

JSW Steel's crude steel production at 22.81 lakh tonnes in Oct'24

SJVN gains as Q2 PAT jumps 24% QoQ to Rs 441 cr

SJVN gains as Q2 PAT jumps 24% QoQ to Rs 441 cr

NMDC jumps on bonus issue plan

NMDC jumps on bonus issue plan

That's up from 50.3, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line that separates expansion from contraction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi stresses on increasing solar projects efficiency, reduce cost

CastNX

CastNX Secures INR 23.22 Cr Investment from Arpit Khandelwal to Drive Power Electronics Innovation

Swiggy ipo gmp

Swiggy IPO opens on November 6: Here's how GMP is faring ahead of opening

stock market

Why Sensex surged 1,200 pts from day's low, Nifty topped 24,000 today?

Q2 earnings, Q2

Sundaram Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls to Rs 340.09 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon