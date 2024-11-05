Business Standard
SJVN gains as Q2 PAT jumps 24% QoQ to Rs 441 cr

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

SJVN added 1.21% to Rs 112.85 after the company reported 23.53% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 441.14 crore as against Rs 357.09 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 17.90% to Rs 1,026.25 crore in the second quarter of FY24 as against Rs 870.37 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

On year on year basis, the company in Q2 FY25 recorded marginally higher net profit compared to Rs 439.64 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue gained 16.83% YoY in Q2 FY25 from Rs 878.36 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 580.57 crore in the second quarter of FY25, up 4.68% as against Rs 554.57 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

 

Total expenses ralllied 32.61% year on year to Rs 528.88 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 72.48 crore (up 14.52% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 198.23 crore (up 59.66% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys net profit rose 12.03% to Rs 796.99 crore on 22.14% increased in revenue from operations to Rs 1,896.62 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

SJVN is engaged principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

