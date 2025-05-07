Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese shares rise on monetary easing measures

Chinese shares rise on monetary easing measures

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday after confirmation that trade talks between the U.S. and China would take place in Switzerland this week, the first formal talks between the countries since U.S. President Donald Trump declared sweeping tariffs last month.

Sentiment was also bolstered after chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and China reduced its policy rate to boost the economy.

Treasuries dropped and the dollar snapped three days of declines before a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day to determine policy amid rising economic uncertainty. Oil extended gains after rallying more than 3 percent in the previous session.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.80 percent to 3,342.66 as the country's central bank and financial regulators announced sweeping plans to cut key interest rates to support the economy, soften tariff impacts and stabilize markets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.13 percent to 22,691.88 on optimism surrounding upcoming U.S.-China trade talks, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China's Vice Premier He Lifeng expected to lead their respective negotiations teams.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wonderla Holidays slumps after Q4 PAT tanks 51% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Wonderla Holidays slumps after Q4 PAT tanks 51% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Apcotex Inds spurts after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Apcotex Inds spurts after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Craftsman Automation slips as Q4 PAT slides 51% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Craftsman Automation slips as Q4 PAT slides 51% YoY to Rs 40 cr

eMudhra Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY

eMudhra Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY

Navin Fluorine International enters into strategic agreement with Chemours Company

Navin Fluorine International enters into strategic agreement with Chemours Company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon