Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eMudhra Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY

eMudhra Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

eMudhra reported consolidated net profit jumped 13.82% to Rs 23.89 crore on a 44.77% rise in net sales to Rs 149.26 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax advanced 6.26% year on year to Rs 31.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Total expense jumped 60.11% year on year to Rs 118.05 crore in Q4 FY25 due to a 161.85% surge in operating expenses to Rs 59.57 crore during the period under review.

EBITDA grew 2.4% to Rs 37.16 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 36.31 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin reduced to 24.9% as of 31 March 2025, as against 35.2% posted as of 31 March 2024.

 

Commenting on the first quarter results, V. V.Srinivasan, executive chairman of eMudhra, said, "We are pleased to report another year of robust growth in FY 25, with revenue up over 38.9% yearon-year, EBITDA margins at 25.1%, and PAT margin at 16.5%. While our topline performance was in line with expectations, PAT margins were lower than last years levels on account of Middle East taxation, increased provisioning for ESOPs, which are non-dilutive in nature, repurchase of DSC stock because of regulatory change, finders fee on acquisition, and notional interest on acquisition liability.

We continue to invest in R&D and sales initiatives to fuel growth while maintaining disciplined profitability. Although this year included certain one-off expenditures, our strong innovation pipeline and go-to-market capabilities set the stage for growth in profitability ahead. At eMudhra, our ongoing focus on enhancing product innovation, elevating service excellence, and extending our global reach will underpin sustainable, long-term shareholder value.

Meanwhile, the board of the company declared a dividend of Rs 1.25 per share for financial year 2024-25.

eMudhra is a digital trust, digital security, and paperless transformation solution provider. The company is licensed by the Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA), Ministry of Information Technology, and operates under the guidelines set by the Information Technology Act.

Shares of eMudhra rose 0.22% to Rs 745.60 on the BSE.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

