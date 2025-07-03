Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks edge up to seven-month high

Chinese stocks edge up to seven-month high

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Chinese stocks were supported amid choppy trades as investors awaited the monthly US nonfarm payroll data. China's Shanghai Composite index added 0.18% to 3,461.15 as the Trump administration lifted recent export license requirements for chip design software sales in China. The overall mood still remains positive for the Chinese equities and the benchmark index has hit seven-month high now, marking a gain of around 3% over last one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR tests one-month high as greenback stays weak

INR tests one-month high as greenback stays weak

CRIZAC IPO subscribed 2.75 times

CRIZAC IPO subscribed 2.75 times

Benchmarks end lower amid late sell-off; Nifty slips below 25,450

Benchmarks end lower amid late sell-off; Nifty slips below 25,450

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.45%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.45%

Market extent losses for second day; Nifty settles below 25,450

Market extent losses for second day; Nifty settles below 25,450

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon